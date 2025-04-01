The governor's amendments will likely take center stage for this week's reconvene session

Members of the General Assembly will be back in Richmond this week to consider hundreds of amendments and vetoes from the governor.

Overturning a veto requires a supermajority vote, so it seems unlikely at this point that members of the General Assembly have the votes to override the governor. That means all the action will be with the amendments.

"There's a lot of things that he's done to impact and disenfranchise the Black community," says Senator Lamont Bagby — chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia and head of the Legislative Black Caucus. "If you hit F3 on the budget, and you type in the word 'Black,' you'll see his amendments and cutting of those programs."

Republicans say they'll be watching how Democrats respond to one of the governor's amendments allowing for conscientious objection for providing contraception.

"If they don't accept it, the governor's going to veto it. And I think they know that," says Senator Mark Peake of Lynchburg. "And I think that's a bill that will really generate some conversation and will really put the Democrats to the test as to what they're going to do on that."

Members of the General Assembly will gavel back into session on Wednesday – considering how they want to respond to all the governor’s vetoes and amendments plus any changes he wants to make to the budget.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.