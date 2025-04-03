Gov. Youngkin says he’s hopeful Trump’s trade policies will help businesses in the Commonwealth

As tariffs from President Donald Trump go into effect, there are questions about the economic impacts and just how global supply chains will be affected. Patton Logistics Group, which ships throughout the Southeast announced Thursday that it is expanding its warehouse in Pulaski County.

Inside a warehouse in Dublin, local, state and congressional leaders mingled beside yellow vested employees. Some of these workers have worked at Patton Logistics since they opened this facility in 2021. The company, which is based in Pennsylvania, announced at the event they are expanding their business in Pulaski County and will create 25 jobs.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was there to champion the move.

“Once again, a company that’s been in Virginia is betting on Virginia right here in Pulaski County,” Youngkin said.

Among the celebrations, another economic issue loomed in the background: Tariffs that President Donald Trump announced this week, and how they may impact businesses here in Virginia.

“The Virginia businesses that are here, I’m telling them to expand,” Youngkin said. “Because you’re gonna have even more market to sell in to. Companies from around the world want to come to the United States and build.”

A regional economic development group helped convince Patton to expand in Pulaski, and a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund is paying for a part of the $10 million project.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.