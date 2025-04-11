UVA seeks patients for long COVID study

If you had COVID at least three months ago and continued to have symptoms at least three months later, you may have Long COVID according to UVA lung specialist Alexandra Kadl.

“Many of the patients have been very frustrated, because they usually look fairly normal, and they act fairly normal, but they do not feel normal," she explains. "They cannot do their things – can’t take care of their family, can’t get to their job."

Patients may experience any of about 200 symptoms.

“Digestive problems, problems with their skin, problems with their nerves. They have tingling in their fingers, stroke-like symptoms,” Dr. Kadl says.

UVA Communications Dr. Alexandra Kadl is a pulmonologist and director of UVA's post-COVID clinic.

But a study at the University of Virginia is open to people who have shortness of breath, prolonged dizziness after standing up, a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, chronic fatigue or problems with sleep — not able to fall asleep, stay asleep or people who sleep the entire day and don't feel rejuvenated.

These things could, of course, be unrelated to COVID.

“Five years ago, when everything was shut down and everything was closed, people changed their lifestyle, and everybody got a little bit older, and so there are certainly things that we cannot 100% prove," Kadl explains.

But, she says, Long COVID is real and afflicts millions of Americans, making it impossible to live the way they once did. Her team is looking at several medications that may help – offering free treatment and compensation to study participants.

For more information, call 434-243-4008, 855-882-5334 or e-mail covidtrialsuva@uvahealth.org.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.