Roanoke Earth Day Celebration spotlights renewable energy with "Our Power, Our Planet"

While Earth Day officially falls on a Tuesday this year, The Roanoke Earth Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, April 19th in Grandin Village from 10 to 3, rain or shine.

It is a day of celebration, but more importantly, a day to educate and spread awareness.

“This year’s theme is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’”, explains Clean Valley Council Executive Director Courtney Plaster, “So, we will have some eco-friendly vendors that will be talking about renewable energy.”

Now in its 55th year, Plaster hopes those in attendance will take away valuable ideas, “How we can walk a little lighter on the earth, reduce our carbon footprint. I hope people learn something and gain a new connection for positive practice that helps to support our earth.”

The event only lasts a day, but Plaster hopes the impact is longer, “Every day should be Earth Day. We’ve this great blue planet to live on, and we need to do some positive things while we’re living here, so that we keep good clean air, clean water, and clean soil for years to come.”

If you're curious about Earth Day events around the, um, Earth - you'll find them here.

