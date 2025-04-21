Dem AG primary could be proxy fight between two big donors

Dominion Energy has long been one of the most influential forces in Virginia politics, and it has a long history of helping finance political campaigns. The group Clean Virginia was created, at least in part, to be a counterbalance.

Now the latest campaign-finance disclosures show these groups are donating to rival candidates in the Democratic primary for attorney general— Dominion to Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor and Clean Virginia to former Delegate Jay Jones.

"In these proxy fights we've seen before, as the candidates raise more money the budget becomes almost unlimited," Democratic operative Ben Tribbett says. "So, when I see Clean Virginia coming in like that for Jay and Dominion starting to dip their toe in the water for Shannon, I think this thing could be very explosive in terms of money."

The Republican candidate in that race is incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares, who has also taken money from Dominion. An expensive and nasty primary fight among his challengers might help his chances of winning in the general election, says Republican operative Jeff Ryer.

“He wants to run against the winner of the Democratic primary and count on them being pretty bloodied by the time they get through," Ryer says, "because I think the potential is here for a heck of a slugfest."

The race for governor might also end up being a proxy fight with Dominion supporting Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Clean Virginia supporting former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

