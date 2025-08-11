Cardinal Conversation: What drives residents out of Virginia?
Governor Youngkin says high state income tax rates are driving people out of Virginia but many Democrats disagree.
A recently published study says there's no definitive answer to that question. The report from The Commonwealth Institute says people who leave Virginia move to as many states with higher tax rates as with lower ones.
Reporter Elizabeth Beyer covered the story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
