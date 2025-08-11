© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cardinal Conversation: What drives residents out of Virginia?

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT

Governor Youngkin says high state income tax rates are driving people out of Virginia but many Democrats disagree.

A recently published study says there's no definitive answer to that question. The report from The Commonwealth Institute says people who leave Virginia move to as many states with higher tax rates as with lower ones.

Reporter Elizabeth Beyer covered the story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols