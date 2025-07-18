New figures show AG Miyares outraising all statewide candidates

The latest campaign finance numbers show one statewide candidate has raised more money than anybody else. And it's not a candidate for governor...

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is outraising all the other statewide candidates in this election cycle, raising almost $5 million in the latest reporting period. That's according to the latest campaign finance numbers posted to the Virginia Public Access Project.



"I think that the Republicans at this point would almost be lucky if they at least get Miyares reelected," says J. Miles Coleman at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "And it seems like some of the Republican donors seem to kind of be making that calculation as well."

Usually, the top of the ticket pulls in the top dollar donations. But not this year. Republican candidate for governor Winsome Earle-Sears is trailing Democratic candidate for governor Abigail Spanberger. And they’re all trailing Miyares. Jennifer Victor at George Mason University says that might be an indication where this campaign is heading.

"It kind of suggests that almost like the party has not exactly given up on the governor's race but maybe feels like they have a better shot at retaining AG," Victor says.

Of all the statewide candidates on the ballot this year, Miyares is the only incumbent seeking reelection. His opponent is former Delegate Jay Jones.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.