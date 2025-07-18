Colony House Motor Lodge recaptures original glory days with modern update

The distinctive look of the Colony House Motor Lodge harkens to days past, when Americans’ love affair with the automobile lead to the rapid proliferation of roadside inns.

Co-owner Mike Farrell says the decision to purchase and renovate the lodge had much to do with his love and respect for the area, “I love this building. Certainly, like a spot in Roanoke that is a beloved local sort of icon.”

Built in 1959, the lodge on Franklin Road has undergone a major update – mostly to the interiors, bringing the 66-year-old facility into the 21st Century, while preserving its retro style.

1 of 3 — Colony House 1959.png Photo from the application for the National Register of Historic Places House. Colony House Motor Lodge, December 1959, prior to construction of swimming pool.

Julia Trent Elliott / National Register of Historic Places 2 of 3 — Colony House_04.jfif The distinctive roof and building design is typical of Googie architecture. Craig Wright 3 of 3 — Colony House_06.jfif Rooms are appointed in retro style but with modern luxury and amenities. Craig Wright

Farrell explains the philosophy that went into the updates, “We wanted to have very much a playfulness in the rooms. But also provide really luxurious comforts that people expect today for modern travelers.”

The site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2023. In its heyday, the lodge played host to Victory Stadium attendees and counts among its most famous guests Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas and entertainers such as Lou Rawls and the British Rock band Herman’s Hermits.

Farrell says those most familiar with the Colony House are pleased that it will continue its role as a community fixture, “People will stop by and be really excited that it’s reopening. And not only reopening, but what we hope is a better version of itself. And we really just can’t wait to have people staying here."

The lodge is slated to officially reopen later this month.