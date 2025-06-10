© 2025
Earle-Sears wants to do away with taxes on tips

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Republican candidate for governor Winsome Earle-Sears appears with Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley during an event at the campaign headquarters in Northern Virginia.
Michael Pope
No tax on tips was part of the Republican platform last year in the presidential election. Now, it’s becoming a topic of conversation on the campaign trail for governor this year.

Republicans are hoping that voters will respond to a campaign promise to get rid of taxes on some income for service workers in the tourism, restaurant or entertainment industries. This is how Republican candidate for governor Winsome Earle-Sears concluded a recent stump speech in Northern Virginia.

“No tax on tips. We’re going to try to get rid of that too...””

Megan Davis at the Commonwealth Institute says it’s a bad idea to give restaurant servers a break when you’re not giving a break to the dishwashers too.
 
“Some low-income workers wouldn’t see any benefit. You can think of a restaurant server making the average wage in Virginia, which is actually higher than a home health care worker or a child care worker makes on average in Virginia," Davis explains. "And they wouldn’t see a benefit from that proposal.”

Also, she says, it’s an invitation for shenanigans in other industries. Lawyers, for example, could arrange for their payments to be in the form of a tip to avoid paying taxes on their income.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
