Melrose Plaza honors "living legends" during grand opening

Roanoke's Melrose Plaza attracted hundreds of people for its grand opening Thursday. The project is sponsored by the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, and located at the nonprofit's former headquarters.

Melrose Plaza includes a grocery store, library branch, cafe, bank branch, wellness center, adult high school, and the soon-to-be relocated Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

"Looking around at the audience today and seeing so many faces – white, Black, brown -- representing who we all are," said Anita Price, a former city council member with longtime ties to the museum. "We truly are a community, and this is the anchor."

Richmond Vincent, president of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, says Melrose Plaza's different pieces are all connected. They're designed to address social determinants of health in a zip code where the average lifespan is six years shorter than surrounding communities. But, he says the plaza is intended for everyone.

"Come out and visit, see all the resources here. I guarantee there's something here that will benefit every single person in the Roanoke Valley."

Mason Adams / Radio IQ A packed crowd gathers at Melrose Plaza for its grand opening.

The grand opening featured the unveiling of a prominent wall that highlights Black excellence in Roanoke, showcasing individuals like civil rights lawyer Oliver W. Hill and pioneering filmmaker Oscar Micheaux. It also features a panel devoted to "living legends" – seven current leaders who were honored at the grand opening. They include educators Richard Chubb, Doris Ennis, and Peggy Sue Mason; former Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr.; Apple Ridge Farm founder Peter Lewis; urban renewal researcher Reginald Shareef; and Roanoke Tribune publisher Claudia Whitworth.

"I'm the youngest person that was honored today," Shareef says. "All those people on that board with me have always been encouraging to me and always been supportive to me, in my life. That makes it very special to me."

Longtime NAACP branch president Brenda Hale says the honor is well deserved.

"I'm just so happy to see the citizens that were honored today. Do you know historic that was?! These individuals have poured so much into this community."

While the grocery story, cafe and library branch are already open, other features will be complete in the coming weeks.

Melrose Plaza is now open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.