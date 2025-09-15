The high cost of Virginia's dams

As parts of Virginia continue struggling with the aftermath of 2024’s Hurricane Helene, much of the state has moved As Parts of Virginia continue struggling with the aftermath of 2024’s Hurricane Helene.

In addition to rainfall-driven incidents, the commonwealth has to consider riverine and coastal flooding. That’s why the state legislature created the Flood Resilience Advisory Committee last year.

When the panel met this month, it heard from Matt Wells, director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

"Dams are obviously an important part of our flood control infrastructure," Wells told the committee. "DCR regulates about 2,500 dams across the Commonwealth through the Soil and Water Conservation Board. 80% or so of these dams are privately owned. About 400 of them are known to be what's called high hazard, which means that if the dam fails, it will cause significant damage or loss of life downstream."

Most of those 2,500 structures are privately-owned — and that doesn't include dams used to generate power. The state owns 88 dams, and like similar infrastructure elsewhere in the country, many are reaching the end of their “useful” lives.

There’s an estimated $5.4 billion needed to bring both privately and publicly owned dams in the state up to code.

Chas. Gowan is a stream ecologist, who’s studied the effects dams have on waterways and fauna. The Randolph-Macon College professor compared maintenance to other structures, like bridges and tunnels.

"We build them. There's a rational plan in place for inspecting them and keeping them in good repair. But there's never enough money allocated to actually do that," Gowan explained. "And so, the regulatory agencies in charge have to make decisions about where [they’re] going to put our limited resources."

Private dam owners are responsible for funding the upgrades, though DCR offers help through grants. In 2026, those funds are expected to be $5 million.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.