Cardinal Conversation: Funding cuts and service reductions for those living with HIV

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:30 AM EST

Cuts in government funding have forced a reduction in services for vulnerable Virginians living with HIV.

The Ryan White Part B program helps clients pay for medication and needed services. Federal support was reduced last year and now state funding has been trimmed as well.

Emily Schabacker is covering this story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
