Early voting kicks off in Virginia with rare moment of cross-party congeniality

A few dozen people gathered at Henrico County’s west end early voting location Friday morning as Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Abigail Spanberger and Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Reid both cast their ballots and greeted supporters.

A former CIA Agent and congresswoman, Spanberger was met with applause before being asked what issues she thinks are resonating on the campaign trail.

“As we see energy prices continue to rise, as rents and the cost of buying a house continue to go up significantly, we know that Virginians want a governor who’s being responsive to those issues,” Spanberger said.

Reid supporters stood in the background, one holding a portrait of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Republican candidate made news this week after announcing his longtime partner had lost his job as part of President Donald Trump’s federal cuts, like thousands of other Virginians.

But Reid said, if elected, he’d keep current Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s economic successes going.

“We’ve had conservative Republican leadership that’s built an economic ecosystem where there’s another job around the corner,” Reid promised.

Friday’s early voting appearances also offered a rare moment of cross-party congeniality.

As Spanberger spoke to reporters, Reid stepped in.

“Boo!" shouted the crowd before Spanberger quieted them and spoke up.

"Listen, John Reid has put his name on the ballot," she said with a laugh. "I hate to be the one to tell you this, I did not vote for you today."

But Reid returned the lighthearted jab.

"I know that! And I returned it, but that’s okay. But I’d like to demonstrate that we can still be friends," he said. "You live in Henrico; I live in Henrico. I’m glad to see you, always."

"But we’re too busy for coffee anytime soon, my friend," Spanberger joked as Reid graciously exited the press gaggle.

Both candidates voted at the location before heading off to other events. Election Day in Virginia is November 4th.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.