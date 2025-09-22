Law experts react to turnover of Virginia's federal prosecutors

Federal prosecutors in Virginia are seeing some record turnover.

Last month, the federal prosecutor in the Western District of Virginia stepped down. Todd Gilbert, a former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, resigned over disagreements about personnel assignments within that office according to reports.

And this month, the federal prosecutor in the Eastern District, Erik Seibert, resigned under pressure from the Trump administration — which may have stemmed from the lack of criminal charges so far in a mortgage fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The turnover in Virginia is creating an unprecedented sense of anxiety, says Carl Tobias at the University of Richmond Law School.

"The piece that's so troubling is designating people whom the president wants prosecuted because they are his enemies," Tobias says. "That's what makes it so difficult for everybody in the trenches, the career prosecutors like Todd Gilbert and Erik Siebert."

Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi says the people who have not yet been fired are worried about what might happen next.

"The esprit de corps is in the tank. It can't go any lower," Rossi says. "People who are remaining are depressed, dispirited, disturbed. They're looking behind their back every day because they are fearful that they too will get fired for whatever reason."

He says that kind of fear can be a powerful motivating force to fire people or bring prosecutions. But, he adds, people in positions of power now need to think about what their professional reputations will be after the Trump era is over.

