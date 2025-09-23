Abigail Spanberger talks healthcare, gets firefighters' endorsement in Roanoke

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger says that if elected governor, she'll take action to try to reduce the effect of coming federal healthcare cuts on Virginians.

An analysis in August by KFF projected more than 300,000 Virginians would lose their insurance due to the budget reconciliation law, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." Meanwhile, premiums on the state marketplace are set to spike next month.

"It's a challenge and it's something that requires action at the federal level," said Spanberger, a former congresswoman. "As governor, I will continue to advocate and make clear the impact in Virginia of bad policy coming out of Washington."

Spanberger said she'd work the levers of state government to lower costs where possible.

"Specific to Medicaid it would be to ensure the state is efficient and as effective as possible in doing those work validations," Spanberger said. "We do know that in addition to specialty visits, the most expensive way for a patient to get care is when they walk into the emergency room in some sort of emergent circumstance, so strengthening and working at the state level to ensure greater access to primary care in our community health clinics is a principal priority for me."

Spanberger was in Roanoke Tuesday to speak at the annual convention of the Virginia Trucking Association, and to accept an endorsement by the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters.

The campaign of Republican Winsome Earle-Sears has not yet responded to a request for comment about the issue.