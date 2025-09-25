The Virginia Clean Economy Act is a big talking point on the campaign trail this year

The politics of power are on the ballot this year as voters determine what approach Virginia will take to handling increased demand on the energy grid. That issue is playing out in one of the most competitive House races on the ballot this year.

Power bills are rising as data centers hog more and more electricity. That’s leading some to point the finger of blame at the Virginia Clean Economy Act. That's the ambitious 2020 law that set a goal for Virginia's power grid to be carbon free by 2040. Delegate Tony Wilt is a Republican from Rockingham County who says it's time to repeal the Clean Economy Act.

"We're on a collision course of rolling blackouts and astronomical electric bills. I mean, we're already seeing the electric bills starting to increase," Wilt says. "And so, it's sad to me that there are those in elected office who would rather side with an ideal than with practicality and reality."

He's in one of the most competitive House seats in Virginia, and the Democrat who’s hoping to unseat him is Andrew Payton.

"I think all of our goals should be to balance the need for lowering energy costs for Virginians. But we also have to transition to renewable energy technologies, which are faster, cheaper and cleaner," says Payton. "And so, I'm flexible and practical on how we get there and look forward to being part of the negotiations, but ultimately, I think we do need to preserve ambitious goals."

Democrats are talking about possibly rolling back some of the deadlines in the Clean Economy Act. But Payton says if elected, he would be a voice for keeping the 2040 deadline.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.