Spanberger, Earle-Sears meet for only debate of the campaign

The candidates for governor clashed in a heated debate at Norfolk State University Thursday night.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger repeatedly refused to withdraw her support for embattled Democratic candidate for attorney general Jay Jones. He’s facing questions in the wake of leaked text messages in which he fantasizes about shooting a former Republican House Speaker.

When asked if she still endorsed Jones, Spanberger repeatedly did not answer. This is what happened the third time WAVY-TV anchor Deanna Albritton asked the question.



“We just want to clarify. What you are saying is that as of now you still endorse Jay Jones as attorney general?"

“I am saying as of now it’s up to every voter to make their own individual decision," Spanberger responded. "I am running for governor, and I am accountable for the words that I say and for the acts that I take and the policies that I have put out.”

Spanberger highlighted one of those policies— ensuring that gay couples have the right to marry.

“My opponent was asked about her record of discrimination and importantly my opponent has said that she does not think gay couples should be allowed to marry."

“That’s not discrimination,” Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears responded.

She criticized Spanberger's support for abortion rights.

“My opponent, on the other hand, has the extremist view, which is abortion up until the very hour that the baby could be born, up until the very minute. And so you would have a baby aborted on the table. What do we do then, Abigail?”

Earle-Sears accused Spanberger of allowing the fentanyl crisis with her votes in Congress, and Spanberger accused Earle-Sears of failing to address housing affordability during her time as lieutenant governor.

The candidates for attorney general are scheduled to meet for their only debate of the campaign next week. The candidates for lieutenant governor have no debates scheduled.

