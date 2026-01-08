Mother shot dead by ICE in Minneapolis graduated from Old Dominion University

The 37-year-old mother shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis Wednesday was once a student at Old Dominion University.

Renee Good, who was known as Renee Macklin while attending ODU, graduated with an English degree in 2020. The creative writing student and U.S. citizen won a poetry award from the university the same year.

ODU President Brian Hemphill called Good a "proud Monarch" in a statement published on the university's website late Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own," Hemphill wrote. "May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history."

Hemphill went on to say elected leaders need to address what's happening around the country.

"This is yet another clear example that fear and violence have sadly become commonplace in our nation. Indeed, this tragedy reflects the deep strain being felt in countless communities across our nation," he wrote. "As citizens, it is our duty and right to call upon leaders and officials to restore civility in all facets of our lives, especially at the hands of those who are entrusted to protect and serve."

Videos of the shooting show anti-ICE protesters shouting at ICE agents as an officer approaches Good’s SUV, which is stopped in the road. The agent attempts to open the driver’s door and reach in through the window.

When the SUV attempts to drive away, another agent fires his gun three times through the windshield and driver’s-side window.

The Trump administration has claimed Good was trying to run ICE agents over with her car and that the shooting was in self-defense.

But Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey say that's not true and videos of the shooting posted on social media contradict the official account.

An analysis by the New York Times shows none of the agents, including the one who shot Good, were in the path of the car.

The Associated Press reports Good is at least the fifth person killed in the course of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, including a Honduran gardener who was hit and killed on a highway in Norfolk as he fled immigration officers on foot after a traffic stop in October.

No officers or agents have been charged in any of the deaths.