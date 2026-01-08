Richmond mayor promises increased pedestrian safety following spike in deaths

Since 2017, Richmond has had a plan in place to reduce pedestrian deaths. And while 2025 saw fewer than in previous years, a string of recent incidents has led the mayor to make a series of new promises to address the issue.

According to city data, more than a dozen pedestrians, people walking on or crossing city streets, were killed in Richmond in 2025, a decrease from a peak of 22 in 2022. But there have been six such fatalities in the last few weeks, including that of Bill Martin— the well-known director of the Valentine Museum.

“By connecting people, he was really shaping our future, trying to make sure the right people were working together to really shape the city into what he saw it could be,” said Richmond artist and former VCU fashion professor Michael-Birch Pierce reflecting on Martin’s impact on the city.

Martin's death just after Christmas sent shockwaves through the city.

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula, speaking to reporters Thursday, said the recent spike in pedestrian deaths required new action.

“It’s something we’ve been focused on here for years, but when you’ve had a month like we’ve had, it requires you to bring new eyes and a sense of urgency,” the mayor said.

Promises from Avula include expanding red light cameras, ramping up enforcement of hands-free driving laws and other pedestrian-friendly infrastructure projects.

Police have said charges are pending against the driver involved in Martin’s high-profile death.

“His case is just as important," Richmond Chief of Police Rick Edwards said. "We take them all the same.”

Pierce is hopeful Avula can address the issue. “It’s heartening to see how invested and dedicated he is. I definitely want to see some change.”

