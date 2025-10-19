Locals meet to discuss treatment of immigrants at the Farmville Detention Center

In July, one of the nation’s top private prison companies – CoreCivic – purchased the Farmville Detention Center for $67 million. It’s under contract to house up to 736 men and expects to earn $40 million a year for its services.

Alyson Ball has spent years studying immigration and says a growing number of people are concerned because 85% of those arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE end up in privately operated prisons.

“This is the year where people are starting to become very interested in this topic. They’re seeing in their own towns things happening with immigration, and they are not sure that they like what’s happening.”

Already, she says, inmates complain of inadequate medical care and nutrition.

“Once Core Civic took over, the food just plummeted, and people started to lose weight there.”

A group of concerned citizens plans to meet in Farmville today from 4-6 to learn more about the situation, to plan visits and support for prisoners. They’ll also encourage local leaders to provide better oversight at the center.

The meeting will be held at 2790 W. Third Street in Farmville, from 46 p.m. For more information, call 804-307-9608 or e-mail jordan2pm@gmail.com.