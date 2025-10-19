Virginia rallies against Trump

Serenaded by car horns, a diverse group of protesters stood along a half mile stretch of 29-- a busy commercial part of Charlottesville.They held flags and signs like Make Trump Unemployed Again and No Crowns for the Clown.

A medical school student wonders what the future will hold, given the Trump administration's cuts to healthcare.

I’m here because I’m for freedom, not dictatorship.

It’s a chance for us to come together and take a stand for the way America used to be.

I am here because no one should be a king in our country, and I think it needs to be said.

The three of us are going into healthcare, so we’re just concerned about what the future looks like for us as healthcare workers.

If you look back at history, we’ve seen the writing on the wall – where this is going. You see what Project 2025 is going to do, and when we look back at this as a historical event, I want to say I saw it coming, and I was there to say I don’t believe in it.

A few of the protesters came in costumes, one holding a sign that said Dinosaurs Yes, Kings No.

I think Democracy is worth fighting for.

We’re teaching our kids about how Greek democracy is where it started, and it would be a shame for it to end now.

I’m a federal employee. I’m currently not getting paid, and he’s giving $40 billion to Argentina.

What’s happening in this administration is very upsetting. I see a power grab. I see laws being broken.

We like the Constitution. We like civil rights. That’s why people come here from around the world.

The idea of three or five tours of duty for anybody in combat is beyond description – insane.

Whenever there’s going to be one of these no kings rallies, I know that everybody will be kind. And it’s such a relief. These rallies are such a wonderful, good thing. I’m telling you, this is fun!

Deborah McGrady and her parents, Ralph and Darlene, drove the route of the rally, honking, waving and thanking the demonstrators.

Ralph and Darlene McGrady wanted to go, but they’re both in their 80’s. Darlene needs a walker to get around and Ralph doesn’t hear well, so their daughter, Deborah, put them in her car and drove the route of the rally.

“I took them down the road, so that we could beep and they could cheer, and I told them this was going to be the happiest event of the day, and they were so happy and surprised to see so many people out here representing what we believe,” she explained.

“We are so glad to see all these people!” said Deborah McGrady.

“I tell you Trump wants to be dictator, Ralph added. “ I think he will destroy our medical system.”

“I work at the university,” said Deborah, “and thankfully yesterday they rejected the compact, but we need freedom of speech and expression and the right to educate students to be thinkers.”

The McGradys joined an estimated seven million people taking part in the protest nationwide with gatherings in Richmond and Roanoke, Lynchburg, Fredericksburg, Staunton, Lexington, Abingdon and other cities across the Commonwealth.