Dept. of Justice says it's reached an agreement with UVA

The University of Virginia and the U. S. Department of Justice have reached an agreement to resolve discrimination investigations against the school.

The agreement announced Wednesday afternoon by the Justice Department says all pending investigations into admissions and other civil rights policies at UVA will be paused. In return, the school will comply with the department’s anti-discrimination guidance on hiring, programming and admissions.

If UVA completes planned elimination of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, the announcement says, the department will permanently end its investigations.

A later statement from UVA Interim President Paul Mahoney said the agreement included no financial penalties or outside monitoring and affirms the university's academic freedom.

Last week, UVA administrators said they would not sign a separate agreement with the Trump administration, offering preferential access to federal funding in return for promoting administration priorities.

Here is the statement from UVA:

University of Virginia interim President Paul Mahoney announced Wednesday that UVA has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the government’s five remaining federal investigations.

The agreement includes no monetary penalty and no external monitoring, and it affirms UVA’s academic freedom.

Under the terms, UVA agrees to comply with civil rights laws and report quarterly on its compliance efforts through Dec. 31, 2028. During that period, the government will suspend its current investigations. UVA leaders will continue to confirm the University’s compliance through the end of 2028, at which time the government will conclude the investigations.

Mahoney announced the news in a message to the University community Wednesday afternoon, just hours after he sent a signed copy of the agreement to the federal Office of Civil Rights. The University posted the full text of the agreement and a list of questions and answers about the agreement.

“We intend to continue our thorough review of our practices and policies to ensure that we are complying with all federal laws,” Mahoney wrote. “We will also redouble our commitment to the principles of academic freedom, ideological diversity, free expression, and the unyielding pursuit of ‘truth, wherever it may lead,’ as Thomas Jefferson put it. Through this process, we will do everything we can to assure our community, our partners in state and federal government, and the public that we are worthy of the trust they place in us and the resources they provide us to advance our education, research, and patient care mission.”

Mahoney’s community message came just days after UVA decided against participation in the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education offered by the U.S. Department of Education. While Mahoney conceded there is room for improvement in higher education, he said government research dollars to colleges and universities should be distributed based on the merit of the work, not by a favored status with the government.

UVA Board of Visitors Rector Rachel Sheridan said the federal agreement announced Wednesday preserves UVA’s autonomy while recognizing the government as a critical funding source for the University’s research enterprise.

“This agreement allows UVA to move forward together, upholding the University’s principles and independence while maintaining the essential research partnership with the federal government,” Sheridan said. “This has been a challenging time for many institutions in higher education, including UVA. The agreement results from steadfast adherence to the same values that have guided generations of UVA’s leaders and that we have honored as stewards of that legacy.”

The agreement is the result of months of concentrated work led by Mahoney since he assumed the post of interim president on Aug. 11, according to UVA leaders. Mahoney and others have worked these past months with the Justice Department to address concerns the agency raised about the University’s compliance with federal civil rights laws and its response to allegations of antisemitism on Grounds.

Previously, the Justice Department closed two investigations into UVA “based on the information we provided to the department about our policies and actions,” Mahoney said in September.

“President Mahoney has navigated a complex federal landscape with remarkable skill and care,” Brie Gertler, interim executive vice president and provost, said. “I am grateful for his thoughtful leadership throughout this important process.”

Mahoney concluded: “Some work remains to be done to satisfy fully the terms of this agreement. I am optimistic, however, that our community will be able to pursue that work in a manner consistent with the values and principles that are at the heart of everything we do.”

Here is the complete announcement from the Dept. of Justice:

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an agreement with the University of Virginia (“UVA”) that will protect UVA’s students, faculty, and employees from violations of federal civil rights laws, including from discrimination based on race, sex, or national origin.

As part of the agreement, the University of Virginia agrees to be bound by the Department of Justice’s “Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination,” ensuring that UVA does not engage in unlawful racial discrimination in its university programming, admissions, hiring, or other activities. UVA will provide relevant information and data to the Department of Justice on a quarterly basis through 2028. The President of UVA will personally certify each quarter that UVA is in compliance with the agreement. The Department will pause its pending investigations into the university’s admissions policies and other civil rights concerns. The United States shall treat UVA as eligible for future grants and awards. If UVA completes its planned reforms prohibiting DEI at the university, the Department will close its investigations against UVA.

“This notable agreement with the University of Virginia will protect students and faculty from unlawful discrimination, ensuring that equal opportunity and fairness are restored,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division. “We appreciate the progress that the university has made in combatting antisemitism and racial bias, and other American universities should be on alert that the Justice Department will ensure that our federal civil rights laws are enforced for every American, without exception.”

