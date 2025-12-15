Prison officers blame understaffing for violence behind bars

The state recently admitted more than a quarter of jobs for correctional officers are open, and in some facilities the staffing shortage is even worse.

“We’ve gotten to vacancy rates of 40 and 50 percent," says Charles Craddock, president of the National Coalition of Safety Officers in Virginia.

Wardens have responded with extensive lockdowns – preventing prisoners from having visits with loved ones, attending classes, getting recreation or going to jobs.

"When you just go on full lockdown, people think that creates a safer environment. It really doesn’t!" Craddock says. "It drives mental health issues through the roof, assaults through the roof. It’s like a ticking time bomb."

The state also requires officers to work extra shifts. Craddock says some are on duty for up to 20 hours a day. That can lead to dangerous mistakes and tragedies like the attack on Officer Jeremy Hall at the River North Correctional Center.

"This happens more often than reported. It just usually doesn’t result in a fatality," he claims.

Which is why a surprising alliance has formed between correctional officers and some groups that advocate for prisoners. Craddock says they agreed, for example, on creating an office to investigate complaints from inmates and their families.

And the C-O’s union supported lower costs for phone calls, video visits and e-mail.

"Because the data just shows that when the incarcerated are in communications with their families that a lot of these issues tend to work themselves out, and it lowers the tensions inside the facility."

Now, he says, those two groups agree Virginia must do more to fill the ranks of correctional officers – raising pay and ensuring better working conditions.

"It’s not all about the wages. It’s about having a seat at the table. It’s about having these folks’ voices heard – to be a part of the decision making."

When prisons are fully staffed, he notes, inmates get time for recreation and essential educational programs.

"The whole point of this is reform – getting these people back out into the world, and there are a lot of programs that have to be run for these things to happen," says Craddock.

The state has raised officer pay to $47,000 a year to start plus a $6,000 signing bonus, but Craddock notes many new recruits do not stay.

“You wouldn’t even believe how many people leave on their very first day. Just a couple of months ago 13 people, fresh out of training, went into Sussex, and they left that day and never came back.”

Still, he’s hopeful that – over time – conditions will improve, starting with the chance to bargain collectively. Democrats approved that idea last year, but Governor Youngkin vetoed the bill. When lawmakers return to Richmond in January, Craddock believes that reform will become a reality.

"We’ve picked up several seats and have Abigail coming in, so we expect it to be passed."

And Craddock did not rule out support for second-look legislation – a review of prisoners sentences that could mean early release for some. A smaller population of inmates could make it easier for the state to fully staff its prisons.