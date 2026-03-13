Roanoke College honors Korean diplomat, alumnus with new center

Roanoke College celebrated its connection Friday to an alumnus who played a pivotal role in the 20th century movement to liberate Korea from Japanese rule.

Roanoke College officially opened its new Kim Kyusik Center for Korean Studies on the school's campus in Salem.

Kim Kyusik was born in Korea in 1881. He lost his parents at a young age and was adopted by a Presbyterian missionary.

At age 16 Kyusik traveled across the Pacific Ocean, and wound up attending Roanoke College at a time when the institution had begun to admit Korean students. That education proved to be a formative experience.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ An image some of Roanoke College's Korean students in the late 1800s and early 1900s, as displayed at Roanoke College's new Kim Kyusik Center for Korean Studies. Kim Kyusik stands in the center.

"Over 120 years ago, Roanoke was much more than just a school for young Kim Kuysik," said Kim Sinhui, Kyusik's great-granddaughter. "It was home, where he opened his eyes to the world and learned to be this great diplomat and political leader fighting for the liberation of this country he fiercely loved."

Kuysik graduated in 1903 and eventually returned to Korea. He advocated for Korea's independence from Japan and traveled around the world to promote the cause. He opposed the partition of Korea into North and South and ultimately died during the Korean War when he was kidnapped by the North Korean Army.

Roanoke College is now remembering him through the Kim Kyusik Center for Korean Studies.

Mason Adams / Radio IQ Dignitaries at the ribbon-cutting of Roanoke College's new Kim Kyusik Center for Korean Studies.

"The education he received and the friendship he formed on this campus helped prepare him to represent Korea on the international stage," said Stella Xu. a Roanoke College history professor who has developed its East Asian Studies program. "Through Kyusik's life, he stood formally for freedom, peace and justice."

The center features a permanent exhibition space that showcases Kyusik's life story, and will serve as a community engagement and education hub. The exhibition is sponsored by the Korean Embassy, Korean Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Independence Hall of Korea.