If signed by the governor, new legislation would regulate some "skill games" in Virginia

Governor Abigail Spanberger is considering a bill that would legalize slot-machine style games at convenience stores and truck stops.

They're called skill games because advocates say people can develop skills to win. In other words, they're not gambling, which relies on luck. Now, members of the General Assembly are putting a bill on the governor's desk to legalize some of the machines that are already in operation illegally, regulating them and taxing them.

"The purpose for this is to clean up the market," says Delegate Cliff Hayes, a Democrat from Chesapeake. "90,000 illegal machines are in the Commonwealth today, 90,000."

25,000 machines would be allowed under the bill now under consideration by the governor. Counties, cities and towns would be able to opt out if they don’t want them, and the anticipated revenue would be more than $300 million a year. Delegate Tommy Wright is a Republican from Lunenburg County who took to the House floor to oppose the bill.

"You’re going to cause more problems among families and communities and young people going without food to eat and people not being able to support their families than you'll ever gain. It's not right," Wright says. "The state has no business being involved in legalizing marijuana or gambling."

The governor has about four weeks to sign, veto or propose any changes.