Spanberger blames Trump as Virginia gas prices near $4 a gallon, votes ‘Yes’ in redistricting effort

Governor Abigail Spanberger voted in favor of the Democrat’s mid-decade redistricting effort Friday morning. She also highlighted the cost of gas, blamed the increase on the President and said a ‘yes’ vote would help combat his actions.

Spanberger didn’t mince words when it came to increasing gas prices.

“Gas is about to hit $4 a gallon because the President of the United States unilaterally, without approval from Congress, without any real engagement with the American people let alone congressional oversight, has decided to launch a war with Iran that has now spread to the broader Middle East," Spanberger told the press after voting. "The fact that gas prices are going up astronomically was totally and completely foreseeable.”

Spanberger made the comments after voting “yes” for Virginia Democrats' effort to redraw congressional lines to favor their party. She linked her vote to concern about President Donald Trump’s efforts nationally.

“This amendment is temporary and responsive to this moment in time where we have a President who has gone to other states seeking additional congressional seats saying he is quote ‘entitled to them,” Spanberger said.

Brian Cannon with the vote no campaign “No Gerrymandering Virginia,” said Virginians already decided how to draw lines long before Trump took office.

“Some states are choosing to gerrymander, others are not," Cannon told Radio IQ. "Experts say it’s probably going to be a wash as to which party comes out ahead and Virginia doesn’t need to be part of that toxic race to the bottom.”

Voting in the redistricting referendum continues through April 21st.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration says it is taking steps to get gas prices under control. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told Fox News Thursday the administration planned to remove sanctions on Iranian oil in an attempt to drop gas prices.

“We are intervening in markets by creating excess supply with oil that’s on the water," Bessent said. "By the time we un-sanctioned the floating Iranian oil we would have intervened and we would have created over 260 million barrels of excess energy.”