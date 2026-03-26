Google formally announces plans for Botetourt County data center

Google formally announced plans for a data center in Botetourt County Thursday.

In a statement, the company said it is committed to funding the water and energy infrastructure upgrades needed for the facility. Google said it is working with the Western Virginia Water Authority to explore multiple options for cooling the facility. It will draw its power from the regional grid. But Google said it has entered into an agreement to purchase the output of the Rocky Forge Wind project, which is being built in northern Botetourt County.

Google

The statement did not include any details about a construction timeline or employment at the facility.

While Thursday's announcement confirmed some details of the project, the general outlines have been public since June 2025. That's when Botetourt County announced the sale of a parcel in its economic development park at Greenfield.

The project has been the subject of vocal opposition from some county residents who are concerned about development and environmental impacts. Google's agreements with the Western Virginia Water Authority have also drawn concern about transparency and the data center's impact on water supplies.

Here is the complete announcement from Google:

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. — March 26, 2026 – Google today announced plans to develop a data center campus in Botetourt County, centered on a commitment to responsibly build digital infrastructure through water stewardship, collaborative construction, and investment in the local community and workforce.

Google data centers are the physical infrastructure that provides businesses, governments, and individuals with digital services that include Google Maps, Search, and more. The company supports long‑term economic growth, innovation, and career opportunities in the communities where it operates, championing an inclusive and sustainable future for all.

"Botetourt County is such a special place, and the BOS and the community are committed to keeping it that way," said Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County Administrator. "By partnering with Google, we are securing the community and the financial future of BoCo. Due to the assistance of Google, the Botetourt shareholders (citizens) will benefit from new educational and first responder opportunities while being connected to the technological future that every resident deserves. All of this while the company pays for the energy and infrastructure required for growth. This transformational project will provide exceptional opportunities for generations to come.”

"Whenever Google joins a new community, our goal is to drive innovation while protecting the local resources that residents cherish," said Amber Tillman, Head of Data Center Public Affairs, North America. "In Botetourt County, this means a holistic approach to development—where we take full responsibility for the infrastructure we require, invest in the local workforce, and support regional grid reliability. We are dedicated to growing in a way that provides clear, long-term benefits to the families and businesses of Botetourt County."

Responsible Water Use Google is working closely with the Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) to explore multiple options for cooling at the site. Any water use would be pursued under existing regulatory requirements and in coordination with WVWA to protect the region's water supply. In addition, as part of Google's agreement with WVWA, the company will pay for all infrastructure required to serve the data center's operations.

Google takes a data-driven approach to responsible water use for its data center operations. Using a framework that evaluates a location's watershed health at the local level, Google makes cooling decisions that minimize environmental impact in the communities where it operates. In Botetourt County, the high quality of water means that we can circulate it multiple times through our cooling system, reducing the amount of water needed for operations. This approach reflects Google’s broader commitment to building efficient infrastructure while strengthening local resources and supporting community well‑being.

Google is also funding the expansion of Virginia Tech’s decades-long monitoring of WVWA’s reservoirs to include Carvins Cove Reservoir, which is one of several water resources serving the Roanoke region. This research would enhance the understanding of seasonal drivers of water quality and help WVWA optimize the operation of its reservoir system. Sponsoring the study is part of Google’s efforts to improve watershed health in the communities where it operates.

Grid Reliability and Innovation

Google is committed to paying for 100% of the power and infrastructure costs associated with this site. Power for the data center campus would be delivered through the regional grid, supporting reliable service while advancing Google's commitment to carbon‑free energy. Google has entered a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the full output (79.3 megawatts) of the Rocky Forge Wind project, Virginia's first utility‑scale wind facility. By investing in grid strength and reliability, Google aims to responsibly power the products and services communities rely on today and into the future.

A Community‑First Process

Alongside its data center commitment in Botetourt County, Google is also supporting community‑focused energy projects across Southwest Virginia that deliver immediate, local benefits. Through a partnership with Appalachian Voices, Google is helping fund solar and battery storage installations that will create community resilience hubs in nearby towns like Duffield and Dungannon—providing reliable power, safe gathering spaces, and critical resources during severe weather and other emergencies that increasingly affect the region.

These efforts are part of Google's broader commitment to being a responsible neighbor in the region—partnering with local organizations, developing and investing in workforce and community initiatives, and helping communities prepare for the future. By supporting projects that lower energy costs for community facilities, provide backup power during outages, and strengthen essential services such as food access and emergency response, Google is working to ensure its presence in Virginia supports not only economic growth, but also the well‑being and stability of communities across the region, including Botetourt County.

Learn more about Google's work in Virginia at g.co/economicimpact/virginia.

