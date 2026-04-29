Researchers learning more about long term health impacts of flooding from Helene

Researchers across Appalachia are trying to better understand how survivors of Hurricane Helene are doing, years after their lives were uprooted by flooding.

Long after the immediate danger of a flood recedes, there are usually increases in emergency room visits from snake and insect bites, as well as pregnancy complications brought on by stress.

“One to three months, you might start to see respiratory illness related to mold growth,” said Julie Gohlke, a health researcher at Virginia Tech who’s leading a team across Appalachia studying the health impacts of Helene. There also tend to be increases in gastrointestinal disease from drinking or touching contaminated water contamination.

She noted there have been other studies that find people who survive a flood may see long-term health impacts.

“They have shown that basically even 15 years after a major flood event you see reduced life expectancy in areas that were hit,” Gohlke said.

One factor about Helene that’s different from major floods along the coast is people who live in rural mountains tend to have lower rates of flood insurance. This makes long term rebuilding more challenging, and costly, which can affect health. People may be less likely to get cancer screenings, for example, if they are still living in a temporary shelter. Anxiety and depression can also lead to chronic diseases.

The researchers are analyzing data from emergency room and urgent care visits, interviewing doctors and nurses at health clinics across Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. They’re hoping their study can find solutions to help communities in Appalachia be better prepared for future disasters.