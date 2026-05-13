Roanoke zoning board denies homeless service provider's appeal

The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously this Wednesday to deny a homeless service provider's appeal of two zoning citations.

The Least of These Ministry, known as TLOT, was cited in late February for its warming buses, outdoor lockers and portable toilet at its site in downtown Roanoke.

Twenty-one people spoke during the public hearing, including Amber West, an unhoused woman who said her locker at TLOT has been crucial for keeping her identification and documents in a safe place. And reminders of her family.

"Kinda gives you a little bit of hope," West said. "Sometimes your locker gives you a little bit of hope."

But neighbors and nearby business owners argued the facility attracts more unhoused people that have disrupted their lives and business ventures.

Zoning board member Robert Logan said the board ultimately had to vote on a narrow question, and that the city should work with TLOT to find a better solution.

"Whether we decide that lockers and privy are outdoor storage or not," Logan said, "it's not going to fix the problems."

TLOT founder Dawn Sandoval said the ministry will have to evaluate its options before deciding what to do next.