Ahead of veto deadline, Spanberger delivers mixed bag to immigration advocates

Governor Abigail Spanberger took more immigration-related actions Wednesday — signing one bill and one executive order, while vetoing another effort.

Immigration advocates Dreamer Mothers In Action delivered drawings made by their children to Spanberger’s offices this week. They were hoping to shore up support for an effort that would force Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to get judicial warrants before trying to detain people in courthouses and other so-called "protected spaces."

But Spanberger vetoed that legislative effort and instead signed an executive order she said would offer similar protections via new guidance for when ICE arrives on state grounds.

“We in the state government can dictate where federal agents can come — that’s not a promise we can keep," Spanberger told the press Wednesday. "I do not want people to have a false sense of security, but I do want to ensure that those working at hospitals and schools and courthouses and Commonwealth's Attorney’s offices do have best practices.”

Fairfax-area Senator Saddam Salim and Charlottesville Delegate Katrina Callsen authored their respective chambers versions of the protected spaces bill. In a joint statement, both said they were disappointed with the governor’s veto. And in a phone call, Callsen expressed frustration with the executive order’s lack of a deadline.

“One thing that I would really push her on is making sure it happens sooner than later. We know people are getting arrested in courts in Virginia right now,” Callsen told Radio IQ.

Spanberger also signed a bill limiting when law enforcement officers, including federal agents, can wear face masks in the Commonwealth.

“This new law will get us closer to regaining the public trust that’s been shattered by the Trump administration," Richmond-area Delegate Charlie Schmidt — who authored the anti-masking bill — said. "We must hold all law enforcement to a higher standard of constitutional policing and hold them accountable if they engage in behavior that terrorizes the community.”

Salim also authored the successful masking bill in his chamber and praised the governor for singing it.