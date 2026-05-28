Governor removes rector of Virginia Tech Board of Visitors

The governor has removed the head of Virginia Tech’s governing body.

A letter, dated Wednesday, removed John Rocovich from the board of visitors effective immediately.

The letter, signed by Governor Abigail Spanberger, said Rocovich violated the board’s code of ethics and requirements to act in the best interest of the university.

The governor’s office later confirmed Rocovich's removal and released the letter.

The announcement from Spanberger's office also noted that Ed Baine had been appointed to fill the rest of Rocovich's term. Baine was already a member of the board. Sharon Brickhouse Martin, who was scheduled to join the board on July 1, will fill Baine's now-open seat. The announcement did not elaborate on what led to Rocovich's removal. But it included a quote from the governor regarding the new appointments, saying "I trust that these proud alumni will serve with a focus on upholding the excellence of this institution and maintaining the public’s trust."

Rocovich has been the board’s rector since 2025 and was appointed by the previous governor.

Some Democrats have suspected current members of the board forced out President Timothy Sands in an effort to fast-track selection of a new president before Spanberger’s appointees begin their terms on the board.

House minority leader, Del. Terry Kilgore, defended Rocovich. "The Governor owes the Virginia Tech community — and all Virginians — an explanation for this decision," Kilgore said Thursday in a statement to Radio IQ. "What exactly did John Rocovich do? I’ve known John for years, and I know he has done nothing but act in the best interest of Virginia Tech. To suggest otherwise is libelous."