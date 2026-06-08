Cardinal Conversation: Proposed powerline sparks controversy
A proposed extra-high-voltage power line that would run from Campbell County to Culpeper County is drawing active opposition along its possible route.
The line would carry 765-kilovolts of electricity, a rarity in Virginia.
It would require a 200-foot wide right-of-way and taller towers than most existing transmission lines.
Valley Link, a partnership of power companies and related interests, is preparing to apply to the State Corporation Commission for permission to build the line.
Cardinal News reporter Matt Busse (BUS-ee) is covering this story, and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.