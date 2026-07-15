VSP reports significant drop in violent and hate-related crimes in 2025

Virginia State Police have released statewide crime statistics for 2025. And there were significant improvements in several categories.

The agency published the data in an online portal for the first time this year.

And those findings show that violent crime – like murder, aggravated assault and robbery – were all down in 2025 at a statewide level over the previous year. The number of reported rapes saw the biggest drop at about 16% compared to the previous year.

Overall, violent crime-related cases dropped to the lowest point in five years.

Another notable decline was in the number of hate crimes across Virginia. In 2024, the Commonwealth saw a 25% jump in those crimes – and that was on top of a 50% jump in 2023.

However, the state saw that figure decline by about 24% last year.

Of the 263 hate crimes reported in 2025, most were racially or ethnically motivated. Antisemitic attacks were the highest reported hate crimes based on religion.