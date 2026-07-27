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Cardinal Conversation: Pumped storage hydroelectric projects in Southwest Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:29 AM EDT

If federal regulators approve, a Florida company would build two pumped storage hydroelectric generating plants a few miles apart in Wise County near the Kentucky line.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has already issued a preliminary permit for one of the sites.

Jeff Lester is covering this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols