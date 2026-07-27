Cardinal Conversation: Pumped storage hydroelectric projects in Southwest Virginia
If federal regulators approve, a Florida company would build two pumped storage hydroelectric generating plants a few miles apart in Wise County near the Kentucky line.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has already issued a preliminary permit for one of the sites.
Jeff Lester is covering this story for Cardinal News and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.