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Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's school construction tax referendum

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:14 AM EDT

Voters in more than 40 Virginia localities will decide this November whether to raise their sales tax by 1% in order to generate money for building and repairing public schools.

Local government's authority to seek public approval for the tax increase is provided in a law passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Fred Echols talked with Cardinal News reporter Meghan Mangrum about the need and how the tax would work.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols