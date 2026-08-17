Cardinal Conversation: Virginia's school construction tax referendum
Voters in more than 40 Virginia localities will decide this November whether to raise their sales tax by 1% in order to generate money for building and repairing public schools.
Local government's authority to seek public approval for the tax increase is provided in a law passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.
Fred Echols talked with Cardinal News reporter Meghan Mangrum about the need and how the tax would work.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.