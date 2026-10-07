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Virginia Republicans say Spanberger should temporarily suspend the gas tax

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT
A vehicle passes a gasoline price board at a filling station in Philadelphia, Friday, March 27, 2026.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A vehicle passes a gasoline price board at a filling station in Philadelphia, Friday, March 27, 2026.

Republicans are calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger to call a special session and suspend the gas tax.

Republican leaders in Virginia say it's time to do something about the skyrocketing price of gas because of the war in Iran: suspend the gas tax. They're asking for Governor Abigail Spanberger to call a special session and suspend the gas tax for 90 days.

"This is about giving our voters, our constituents, Virginians a temporary pause in the gas tax so that life becomes more affordable," says House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore. "We've heard that a lot. We've come here with a solution."

Delegate Wendell Walker is a Republican from Lynchburg, and he says the governor is always talking about affordability. He says now is the time for her to do something about it.

"Now is the time to step up to the plate. Governor, you can do it. We're with you. Let's get this tax relief done," Walker says. "Let's get some help out here to the citizens that need it right now."

In a written statement, a spokesman for the governor says Spanberger "is assessing all available options to address the extra costs created by President Trump’s war."
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Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
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