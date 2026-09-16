Governor Spanberger issues State of Emergency to help Virginia farmers amidst hay shortfall

Governor Abigail Spanberger has issued a new state of emergency that will help Virginia’s farmers and agricultural producers bring in hay. The move is in direct response to ongoing drought conditions seen across much of the state this year.

Last month, John Benner, a Cooperative Extension agent in Augusta County gave me a rundown on the lengths Virginia farmers were going in an effort to feed their cattle and other livestock…

“Because it’s been so dry statewide in this year, 2026, folks have had to look out of the area, out of state, to kind of find somewhere to import hay from,” Benner said.

And now, a new state of emergency and executive order from the governor will hopefully make lives for the state’s farmers and producers a little bit easier. In a statement provided to Radio IQ, Governor Spanberger says overall production of hay across the Commonwealth this year has been down by about one billion pounds because of the dry conditions.

Here's her description of what the declaration will do...

“One, it’s going to ensure that we can provide for over-width exemptions for our carriers that are bringing in essential agricultural supplies of hay into the Commonwealth – ideally ensuring they can get that feed delivered to farms, to producers much faster," Governor Spanberger says. "And importantly, the declaration also provides access to emergency funding.”

Additionally, the declaration implements price gouging protections and streamlines support amongst state agencies.

The over-width exemption will go into effect on October 1st and continue for 30 days.

State officials hope the quicker access to hay will help farmers as the winter months approach – giving them a better footing going into next year in an effort to prevent even further losses.

While drought conditions have improved for some parts of the state, there are still areas that are struggling – including much of Central and Southside Virginia.

Here's the entire statement from the governor's office:

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today declared a State of Emergency to support Virginia farmers and producers in response to the statewide hay shortage caused by ongoing drought conditions.

Governor Spanberger’s Executive Order 21 allows hay to be transported quickly and efficiently to farms across the Commonwealth by granting over-width exemption waivers to carriers transporting essential agricultural supplies of hay in any part of Virginia — accelerating feed delivery to farms and livestock producers. These waivers will help make sure farms can maintain operations and protect livestock health as persistent drought conditions have caused a statewide hay shortfall of 500,000 tons — or approximately 1 billion pounds. The declaration also provides access to emergency funding, activates price gouging protections, and authorizes additional measures if necessary.

“The drought has placed real pressure on livestock producers across Virginia,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency to make sure we can address the significant hay shortage facing the Commonwealth and keep farmers on solid footing heading into the winter. This waiver will help us move critical hay resources more quickly so farms can prepare for the months ahead, feed livestock, and sustain their operations.”

Governor Spanberger continued, “While we have seen improvement in drought conditions in some areas of the Commonwealth in recent weeks, the impacts of this prolonged dry period are still being felt by producers across Virginia. My Administration will continue working with farmers, agricultural partners, and local communities to make sure they have the resources they need to weather these conditions and protect our agricultural economy.”

Persistent drought conditions have caused a 35 percent loss in hay yields statewide, with yield losses in some cases reaching 70 percent, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension. Additionally, from the beginning of the grazing season through June 2026, farmers had to prematurely feed hay for at least 30 of those 90 days due to poor pasture conditions and inadequate forage resulting from drought. Many local farms are in need of assistance to ensure adequate hay supplies going into winter to ensure livestock health. Supplemental deliveries of hay must be moved into affected areas in preparation for the winter-feeding season to prevent further losses. While this temporary emergency allowance will allow for over-width loads, gross and axle weight limits remain strictly in effect.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team and Drought Monitoring Task Force continue to actively monitor statewide drought conditions, and coordinate with affected localities and stakeholders. The State of Emergency allows state agencies to streamline support, implement emergency plans, and issue temporary regulatory waivers needed to expedite relief.

“Extreme drought conditions across the Commonwealth have left cattle producers without the forage stocks needed to support many of our herds this winter,” said Virginia Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Brandon Reeves. “Virginia Cattlemen’s Association appreciates the decisive and strategic response of Governor Spanberger’s team to help alleviate the hay shortage Virginia cattle producers face.”

“We are grateful for the Governor’s attention to this critical matter that is causing significant economic harm to Virginia’s farmers,” said Virginia Farm Bureau President Scott Sink. “This waiver will be instrumental in helping producers transport as much hay as possible in a timely manner to address the ongoing shortages due to severe drought conditions.”

“The compounding impacts on Virginia farmers from drought, multiple disaster events, sustained high input costs, and market pressures are extremely concerning for Virginia agriculture,” said Dan Goerlich, Associate Director with Virginia Cooperative Extension and Stephanie Cornnell, Extension Advisory Council Chair, in a joint statement. “Farmers are very resilient and innovative, and this transportation waiver will shorten the timeline for hay deliveries and also save significant trucking costs for producers purchasing supplemental hay as part of their overall drought management strategy. These partnerships are making a real difference for farmers across the Commonwealth. Together, we’re helping keep Virginia agriculture moving forward one load at a time.”

The Executive Order becomes effective on September 16, 2026, and remains in force for 45 days unless amended or rescinded. The over-width waiver will go into effect on October 1, 2026 and will remain in force for 30 days. The 15-day period between the start of the Executive Order and the beginning of the over-width waiver will allow farmers time to source hay and transportation in order to maximize their use of the state-issued emergency waiver, which federal regulations limit to 30 days.

For updates on hay resources and waiver-related information, please visit the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services webpage for Disaster Recovery Resources for Virginia Farmers .