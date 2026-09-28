Cardinal Conversation: EBT cards in Virginia are being updated to help prevent theft
Virginia is in the process of issuing upgraded EBT cards to people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP.
SNAP benefits worth 6-million dollars were stolen in Virginia in 2025.
Thefts have continued at a similar pace through the first half of this year, with some communities, such as Lynchburg, seeing dramatic month-to-month increases.
Emma Malinak with Cardinal News is covering this story, and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.