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Cardinal Conversation: EBT cards in Virginia are being updated to help prevent theft

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:25 AM EDT

Virginia is in the process of issuing upgraded EBT cards to people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP.

SNAP benefits worth 6-million dollars were stolen in Virginia in 2025.

Thefts have continued at a similar pace through the first half of this year, with some communities, such as Lynchburg, seeing dramatic month-to-month increases.

Emma Malinak with Cardinal News is covering this story, and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols