Farmers who plant trees can get funding through agroforestry program

Money is available for farmers who plant trees or shrubs on their property through a new project called the Expanding Agroforestry Project.”

Agroforestry is a type of farming where crops and livestock exist on the same land as trees or shrubs.

“In simplest terms, it’s combining the field of agriculture with forestry in the same plot of land,” explained Katie Commender, director of agroforestry with Appalachian Sustainable Development. They’re partnering with The Nature Conservancy and Virginia Tech on the agroforestry project. $39 million will be available over the next three years for landowners across the country.

“It’s really just a great time for farmers who maybe are curious or interested in starting to farm with trees or shrubs. This amount of funding is really an historic opportunity for farmers to catalyze on that.

In addition to cash incentives, experts with ASD and Virginia Tech can help landowners plan, grow and sell agroforestry products. Commender said tea and tincture companies across the world are looking for these crops, and florists like the springtime blooms.

“Things like elderberries and red-osier dogwood to sell into the floral industry,” Commender said. “So really trying to create the market for a lot of what sometimes are specialized niche crops.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, when farmers plant trees and shrubs, it improves soil and water quality. It also helps prevent flooding and absorb carbon that causes climate change.

According to TNC’s website, this agroforestry project is funded through the USDA’s Advancing Markets for Producers initiative, announced in April 2025.

The practice of managing and cultivating forest plants used to be widely common in Appalachia among many indigenous people. Ginseng and black cohosh were used as medicine, Commender said.

“It’s important to pay homage to those deep historical roots and that’s something with forest farming, we’re trying to keep those traditions alive,” Commender said.

The next round of agroforestry funding will be available to farmers this fall, through an application process. Landowners in the Southeast can learn more here.

