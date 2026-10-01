There's one weekend left to enjoy the Virginia State Fair

The State Fair of Virginia has been running for over 170 years, and while it provides tens of thousands in scholarships and a chance for the commonwealth’s farmers to show off, it also has… pig racing!

Congrats to Shakin’ Bacon on his big win.

Over in the horticulture tent, Young McDonald’s Farm, I spotted some incredibly large, Virginia grown produce as well as competitive flower arrangements and cut flower displays.

Judy Durant is a flower judge with the Hanover chapter of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. They were there doing hourly presentations on flower arrangements.

“People who have never done a flower arrangement in their life will come and do one for themselves. It’s people in wheelchairs, they’re back in the back, we say, ‘come on up!’" Durant tells me. "And I’ve had men come to the booth saying, ‘It's my anniversary, can I make a flower arrangement for my wife?”

Between the pig racing and the flowers there was -of course- the food. I thoroughly enjoyed the fried pickles smothered in nacho cheese and bacon - my apologies to the race-winning Shakin’ Bacon. There are also plenty of rides…. But I’m not built for those anymore.

Instead, for me, the most exciting moment was the Triple Crown Circus which featured some intense high flying and acrobatic action that elicited more cheers than you might expect from a free show.

The State Fair of Virginia runs through Sunday.