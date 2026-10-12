Cardinal Conversation: Amherst County's proposed Small Modular Reactor power plant
A North Carolina developer is proposing a plan to build a Small Modular Reactor power plant in eastern Amherst County.
If approved, the plant would have the capacity to generate up to 650 megawatts of electricity. That's about two-thirds the output of a traditional nuclear power plant.
Reporter Matt Busse is covering the story for Cardinal News, and he spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.