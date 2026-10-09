Warner calls for declassification of election threats weeks before midterms

With the end of voting only four weeks away, Democrats and Republicans are lawyering up for potential legal challenges and foreign threats.

Senator Mark Warner is raising concerns about the lack of federal support for state and local election officials at a time when U.S. elections are a target across the globe. Warner says the federal government should declassify threats to election security, especially threats that are used to justify actions like seizing ballots.

"If the president claims something that is not true or simply comes from a single source of intelligence, how is it rebutted? My job, and I hope the job of the intelligence community, will be to rebut those false assertions, but we need that information declassified," Warner says.

Ken Cuccinelli is chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative at the conservative Heritage Foundation. He says Warner is expressing what he calls convenient political concerns.

"He is admitting that he has been the ranking member of the Intel Committee for however long he's been there, and that he has failed, utterly failed to advance any systematic changes that would help depoliticize the classification and declassification of information," Cuccinelli says.

According to the Department of Elections, about half a million votes have already been cast in Virginia. Voting ends on Tuesday, November 3rd.