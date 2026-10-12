Spanberger blames Trump for Virginia cutting Medicaid coverage for trans youth healthcare

Governor Abigail Spanberger’s administration is ending Medicaid coverage of transgender healthcare for Virginians under the age of 19. The move comes after rulemaking from the Trump administration eliminated support for such treatment and is said to have forced the governor’s hand.

The rollback of Medicaid coverage for transgender healthcare for those 19 and younger comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the federal government was ending quote “federal taxpayer funding for sex-rejecting procedures on children.”

The change in Virginia was issued by the Department of Medical Assistance Services, or DMAS, in late September and is set to kick in this week. The alert to Virginia patients blames a quote “new federal final rule.” While addressing reporters Friday morning Governor Abigail Spanberger grouped the change with other federal healthcare rollbacks instituted by President Donald Trump.

“This is not a question of whether or not our administration is making a choice to pull back funds, this is a question and an example once more of a federal government and Trump Administration changing access to healthcare,” she said.

Spanberger added her office was quote “looking at every option available” to address the issue.

Fairfax Delegate Laura Jane Cohen has a trans child in college; she called the federal rule change a “disaster.”

“I know we’re going to try our best to make sure no Virginians lose their healthcare and we do everything we can to protect families and children.” :08