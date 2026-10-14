Report: Kansas State University president headed to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is expected to name its 17th president Wednesday afternoon. According to the Manhattan Mercury, Kansas State University president Richard Linton will get the job.

Radio IQ has not independently confirmed the information. A Virginia Tech spokesperson did not directly comment on the report and said more would be shared during a special meeting of Virginia Tech's Board of Visitors. According to a meeting announcement, that 1:00 pm meeting is "to consider a resolution to appoint the 17th president of Virginia Tech." Kansas State's governing board will hold a special meeting at 1:15 pm to consider a "Personnel Matter Relating to Non-Elected Personnel," according to a separate meeting announcement.

Linton has been president at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas since 2022. He earned a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a Ph. D. from Virginia Tech. He held faculty positions at Purdue and Ohio State and was dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.

In April, Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands announced plans to step down. Sands remained in the position while the search process was conducted. He has been president at Virginia Tech since 2014.

