Cardinal Conversation: Danville's economic development and housing pressure
Almost every locality in Virginia is hoping for economic growth. New industries and new businesses bring more jobs and greater prosperity.
But growing communities also need to make sure there are places for new workers and their families to live.
In Danville, strong growth is putting pressure on a housing market that was depleted by years of economic decline.
Cardinal News reporter Grace Mammon has written about Danville’s need for more housing in preparation for thousands of anticipated new workers, and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.