Fundraising for groups supporting constitutional amendments far outpacing opponents

Groups supporting abortion rights are spending more than three million dollars to persuade people to vote for amendment one. That's according to the latest campaign finance disclosures from the Virginia Department of Elections posted to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginia Public Access Project

Han Jones is the campaign manager for Virginians for Reproductive Freedom.

"One of the things that I'm really excited about when we look at our reports and fundraising is that we've had 800 unique donors. That really shows how many people are passionate about this issue," Jones says. "And we've had over 500 donors making small donations under $100."

The coalition of groups financing the campaign supporting amendment one include Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, RERPO Rising and New Virginia Majority.

"Having this on the ballot is a way to mobilize the base," says Alex Keena at Virginia Commonwealth University. "It's a way to unify the base around these particular policy issues and maybe bring people to the polls. Of course, when they get to the polls, they likely vote for other races and perhaps support Democratic candidates. So it's kind of like a win-win for Democrats."

While groups supporting abortion rights have raised more than three million dollars, groups in opposition have raised only $800,000.