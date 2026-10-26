Cardinal Conversation: New details about a massive data center project
The company that plans to build a giant data center campus in Pittsylvania County has filed its permit application and revealed some details about what will be involved in the project.
The campus will include 21 buildings when it's finished in 15 years. It will require electrical generating capacity that exceeds the output of some power plants, and could potentially use up to seven-million gallons of water a day.
Grace Mamon is covering this story for Cardinal News and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southside and Southwest Virginia.