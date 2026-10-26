Roanoke's latest recreation project rapidly nearing completion

After years of studying feasibility, planning, and deciding on the optimal location, construction of Roanoke's In-River Park began in August of last year.

Now, large walls of sandbags and cement landings, designed to look like natural boulders and rocks, line the Roanoke River through Vic Thomas and Wasena Parks.

Craig Wright / Radio IQ The project includes landings, observation points, and will be ADA compliant to provide a wide range of recreation options.

Park Project Manager for Roanoke City Katie Slusher says the park will have much to offer, “Really, the idea behind the park was to have something that is a space for all kinds of people to recreate. There’s the wave feature which you can definitely kayak on but will also be fun for tubers just floating through on the river.”

Slusher explains how the work, which will eventually be underwater, will provide a more dependable year-round flow, “Here in Virginia, our paddling season is very rain dependent. And so, the goal was to have something that most days out of the year with really typical flows here, we would have a wave that folks could come down – practice, when maybe other rivers aren’t flowing enough to paddle.”

Craig Wright / Radio IQ The In-River Park is the latest development in the region's "Blueway" long-term plan.

While current low water levels have helped keep the project on schedule, Slusher looks toward a return to normal river conditions, “We hope that the drought ends the minute we’re finished!”

The park is also ADA compliant to provide a recreational experience for all. It’s expected to be completed by the end of this year.

You can find more information about the Roanoke River Blueway here.