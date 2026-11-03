Central Virginia voters sound off in competitive congressional fight

Among some of the most watched races this election day is Virginia’s 1st congressional district. Democrat Shannon Taylor is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Rob Wittman.

Wittman has held the VA-01 seat since 2007. The once ruby red district was expanded to include Richmond suburbs in 2022. And while the incumbent held on then, polling ahead of Tuesday’s election shows a dead heat between him and Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor.

And if it’s up to voters like anesthesiologist Dr. Patrick Fagen, Taylor will be heading to Washington, DC next year.

“Trump’s not on the ballot, but I think giving the Democrats a little more power to tackle some of these issues," Fagen said after voting Tuesday morning. "And the corruption. I think the corruption is the bigger issue.”

Lena Lorenzi is a Yoga teacher; she was also voting for Taylor in Tuckahoe.

When asked what was the biggest issue that brought her to the polls— "Change," she says with a laugh.

"Anything in particular?" I asked. "Gas Prices? I heard corruption already this morning."

"All of it," she replies.

But Wittman has allies, especially in districts further outside the city.

“All the gun bans, man. They’re trying to take away our rights,” said Glen Allen voter and grocery store employee Harrison Farmer on why he’s voting for Republicans.

Innsbrook voter Bill Byrd described himself as a moderate, voting for both parties in the past, but Tuesday he voted to support Republicans like he did in 2024.

“It’s really who I feel is right for our time now and who is going to help guide us toward the future," Byrd said. "And this time, in Virginia, it’s leaning right toward Rob Wittman.”

Polls are open until 7:00 pm.