UVA remembers shooting victims and explores solutions to the nation's gun violence problem

At mid-day, UVA called for a moment of silence in memory of Lavelle Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. They died after a fellow student opened fire on a bus returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. This week, students like Adrian Kliets circulated on campus, asking people to sign a pledge against gun violence.

“We’ve got about 130 people a day in this country dying from gun violence in one form or another," he says. "You just never know where it’s going to come from and who’s going through what.”

He’s part of the Public Engagement in Governance Lab at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

“We’ll be taking notes and be sure to take them back to the lab – try to spread that to administrators, to policymakers to ensure that we’re proactive and instead of reactive.”

Professor Brian Williams leads the lab.He says many students spent too much time playing violent video games during the pandemic – Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

“COVID, I think, just did a number," Williams concludes. "Kids during COVID, that’s what they watched a lot.A lot of our kids were absorbing stuff they think is real, but it’s not.”

Some of his students think it’s time for this country to ban guns, but Williams wants to reach as many people as possible – to leave the door open to those who understand the responsibility of owning firearms.

“I’m a believer in the second amendment. I grew up hunting, so I’ve been around guns literally since the age of six – a Red Rider BB gun," he explains. But I was taught how to hunt.”

On Sunday at 2, UVA will host a memorial concert in the Contemplative Commons, and Tuesday Williams will oversee a panel discussion, workshop and dinner beginning at 5 in the Rotunda. Students and their professors, social workers, community leaders and police have all been asked to join.

“We want to see action, and our lab is all about action, and we’re hoping this will provide an idea that people are behind that can be acted upon, so we’re inviting elected officials.We’re inviting school board folks, we’re casting the net far and wide, and we just hope they show," Williams says.

He hopes younger people can drive solutions to the gun problem in this country.

“I’m not in the best position to do so.I turn 59 on the 18th of this month.It’s a different world, so what we try to do is provide a platform for those kids to tell their stories around policies, practices and programs that need to be put into place based upon what matters to them.”

Williams believes the community at UVA owes that to the young men who lost their lives on November 13th, 2022.

“Lavelle worked with our lab. He was a research assistant – a bright light. His light shines through us, so this is a way we can honor his legacy but also the legacy of the other two – D’Sean and Devin. Bright lights.”

Next spring, he adds, UVA will host young filmmakers as they screen works that tell their stories and explore the obstacles they face.

To attend Tuesday’s panel discussion on gun violence, the workshop and dinner, RSVP to Professor Brian Williams -- bnw9q@virginia.edu,